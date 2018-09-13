Thu September 13, 2018
World

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 13, 2018

‘Modi wanted Camp David dinner with Trump’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to have his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in June 2017 at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, according to American journalist and author Bob Woodward. Mr. Woodward’s latest book — Fear: Trump in the White House — hit the market on Tuesday. The President has said the book is “fiction”. “Modi wanted to go to Camp David and have dinner, bond with Trump,” the author writes. The event ended up as a “‘no-frills’ cocktail reception” and a “working dinner” at the White House, writes Mr. Woodward. Camp David is a retreat of the U.S. President, 100 km northeast of Washington, in Maryland. Mr. Modi’s June 2017 visit was preceded by two high-profile heads of state whom Mr. Trump had hosted after taking over as President in January. The President had hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, a resort he owns in Florida, in April 2017. In February, 2017, he had hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe there. Mr. Modi’s alleged desire to be hosted at Camp David comes into discussion in the book in the context of former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s hot temper. —Monitoring desk

