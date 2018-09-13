Man, woman killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A man and a woman were killed by unidentified armed men in Shaikhan area of Badaber allegedly in the name of honour on Wednesday.
A police official said that Azhar and a girl were killed by two armed men, who later managed to escape. He added that the incident seems to be an honour killing but the police were probing it.
PESHAWAR: A man and a woman were killed by unidentified armed men in Shaikhan area of Badaber allegedly in the name of honour on Wednesday.
A police official said that Azhar and a girl were killed by two armed men, who later managed to escape. He added that the incident seems to be an honour killing but the police were probing it.
Comments