CDA’s anti-encroachment drive continues

Islamabad : Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted anti-encroachment operations in different areas of the city. Staff of Enforcement Directorate along with other concerned formations is conducting operations in different areas of the city, says a press release.

In this connection Enforcement Directorate and Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) carried out a joint operation at Faizabad against Al-Makkah Coach and demolished four rooms, two Canteen Cabins, two ticket counters and one shed.

Similarly, another operation was carried out at plot no. 11, Sector F-7/2 (Rana Market). The operation was conducted on the indication of Building Control Directorate. During the operation, teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished one un-authorised platform, un-authorised construction in rear & northern side and un-authorised construction on top floor while illegally erected fence and other fixtures on CDA’s land were also removed.

During another operation, Enforcement Directorate also demolished an illegally constructed buffalo’s shed from St # 49, Sector F-11/3.During this operation, two rooms and one huge shed was also demolished. During the operation, animals were also given in the custody of Environment Wing.