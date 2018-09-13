Residents of G-13 demand regular cutting of wild bushes

Islamabad: Residents of Sector G-13 Wednesday demanded regular cutting of wild bushes, shrubs that have grown taller than the normal size to avoid any unwanted incident in the area as these could pose security as well as health risks to locals.

They were of a view that wild bushes and shrubs in the area have become hideouts for drug addicts and criminals.

Bushes and wild grass that grown up to long can be spotted frequently in various streets, empty plots, along roadside and also in the markets of Sector G-13.

“I always remain anxious as overgrown bushes in the area provide safe heavens to poisonous insects that can harm children playing in the streets. Several times my kids return home after bitten by poisonous insects,” Sadia, a house wife of G-13/1 sector told APP.

The concerned authorities have failed to remove these wild bushes despite repeated complaints lodged by the residents, she added.

When contacted, an official of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) said the administration has started work on the removal of wild grass and shrubs within the sector and for this purpose various teams have been formed.

He said that grass has grown significantly due to the monsoon rains and that the concerned department was making an effort to clear the sector.