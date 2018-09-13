Mazari vows to ensure minorities’ rights

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari here on Wednesday said that concrete steps have been taken through comprehensive strategy to ensure the protection of rights of minorities adding that our constitution guarantees the protection of human rights including the rights of minorities.

She further added that we are fully committed to protect the due rights of minorities to ensure their freedom and security.

She assured protection of rights of minorities and said that improving their socio-economic status was one of the governments’ top priorities.

She was talking to the representative delegation of minorities in a meeting to discuss the laws and rules to protect the rights of minorities.

Matters related to the rights of minorities including the laws and rules for their protection were also came under discussion and members of delegation also put forward suggestions in this regard. The delegation was also told about the implementations of laws, policy and measures.