Seven held in raids

Seven suspects, including robbers, were arrested by the Sindh Rangers during targeted raids in the city.

According to a spokesperson, Rangers soldiers conducted a targeted raid in Gadap and Quaidabad from where they arrested two suspects later identified as Amir Ali and Shahzad Khan.

The suspects were said to be involved in a number of street crime and other criminal offences. Similarly, during a raid in Super Market area, three suspects identified as Shahzain, Osama and Asghar Zaib alias Safdar Zaib were arrested.

They were said to be involved in street crime and armed robbery cases. Two other suspects were arrested from Liaquatabad. They were identified as Mir Hassan and Mohammad Imran alias Puncture Wala who were said to be involved in drug-peddling cases. Weapons, looted items and narcotics were seized from the suspects and they were handed over to the local police for further legal action.