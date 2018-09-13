NICVD to continue mechanical pump implants despite deaths of two recipients

Two of the four LVAD (Left-Ventricle Assist Device) recipients who had been fitted with the mechanical pump at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Device (NICVD) have expired during last few days, but cardiologists at the health facility say both the patients died of natural causes.

Officials at the NICVD have said two patients, including Naeem Bukhari and Mahmood Ahmed who had been fitted with the LVAD due to weakness of their hearts, expired within a couple of days in Karachi and Islamabad. They say one of the patients had stopped having his medicines due to “severe depression”, while the other patient had developed sepsis or blood infection due to mishandling.

“The death of both the patients was not due to the failure of the LVAD or the procedure; instead, one of them died due to deliberate stoppage of medicine as he was having severe depression while the other developed sepsis or the infection of the blood,” said eminent cardiologist and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Pervez Chaudhry while talking to The News the other day.

NICVD officials said their LVAD implant program would continue despite the two deaths, and added that they had ordered 20 more LVAD pumps from its manufacturers in the United States, and as soon as they were delivered, they would start fitting them in the chests of patients who had already been identified.

Dr Pervez Chaudhry, who is the lead surgeon and have performed dozens of LVAD-implant surgeries in the United States, claimed that he was fitting the LVAD in the chests of patients as “destination therapy”, which means that these patients would live with these devices for their entire lives as they could not have heart transplants due to their age, complications and legal issues in the country.

He said he had fitted dozens of the patients having heart failure with LVADs in the United States who lived for several years and added that unless heart transplants are started in Pakistan, LVADs would be the ultimate destination of patients whose hearts are not functioning properly.

“When you start a new procedure, complications occur and people start blaming for minor issues, but we would not be deterred by the undue criticism and would continue our mission of treating patients.”

Criticism

But critics of the LVAD program termed it a “major failure” and the defeat of the NICVD administration, saying the program was started in haste and to help the Pakistan Peoples Part-led provincial government get political mileage before July 25 general elections.

“The NICVD lacks post-operative care for such procedures, and without improving facilities, these procedures were performed, which resulted in the deaths of two patients,” a senior cardiologist at the hospital claimed and added that the government should immediately put a halt to LVAD implants to save precious lives.

The cardiologist, who requested anonymity, stated that LVADs were implanted as a “bridge to transplant” therapy, which meant that these patients would undergo heart transplants, but in Pakistan heart transplants were still an impossibility due to legal and moral issues.

Another NICVD official charged that heavy sums of money were being paid to the company providing the LVAD being used in these procedures.

The official added that each procedure was costing Rs11 million, which was an unnecessary expense as this money could be used to save lives of many other patients who required normal surgeries and procedures.