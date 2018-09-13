Pak Korangi beat Karachi Gymkhana by seven wickets

KARACHI: Pak Korangi recorded a convincing seven-wicket win against Karachi Gymkhana in the opening match of KCCA Zone-V ‘A’ Division League Tournament here at Karachi Gymkhana.

Karachi Gymkhana batted first and were bowled out for 157 in 42.3 overs with Tauqeer Rafiq taking six wickets for just 12 runs. Mazhar Hussain (44 not out) and Azhar Khan (37 runs) batted well.

Pak Korangi easily reached the victory total in 34.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Wasi Uddin (49 not out) and Tauseeq Ahmed (45 runs) batted well for the winners.