NSA to organise first beach softball festival next month

KARACHI: National Softball Academy (NSA) Chairperson Tehmina Asif has said that NSA would organise the first-ever beach softball festival next month in Karachi in collaboration with Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP).

Tehmina said that players from Sindh who recently performed well in Defense Day Women Softball Championship in Khairpur would also be invited to participate in beach softball event.

“We are making efforts to provide our players with opportunity to play beach softball so that we can prepare a strong Pakistan beach softball team that could compete in international events,” she said. NSA recently organised softball coaching camp in Khairpur in which 50 players participated.