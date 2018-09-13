Karachi Whites top Group C in under-19 tourney

\KARACHI: Karachi Whites topped Group C at the end of the third round of Inter Region Under-19 Three-Day Tournament.

DM Jamali topped Group A, while Lahore Blues topped Group B. Karachi Whites secured 21 points to top Group C with two wins and a draw. Rawalpindi Region won two games and drew one secure the second position with 19 points.

With two wins and a draw, DM Jamali lead second-placed Karachi Blues by one point after accumulating 19 points in Group A. Karachi Blues won two matches and lost one.

Lahore Blues topped Group B with two wins and a draw, piling up 22 points. Bahawalpur Region won two games and drew one, managing 18 points to secure the second place.