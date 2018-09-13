Abdullah Adnan moves into Essa Lab Open under-16 final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Abdullah Adnan moved into the final of under-16 singles in the 7th Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DHA Creek Club here on Wednesday.
In the semi-finals, Abdullah thrashed Hasheesh Kumar 6-0, 6-1.Abdullah also qualified for the under-18 semi-finals by beating Hasheesh 6-2, 6-3 in their quarter-final clash.
In the second round of under-12 singles, Abdullah Imran defeated Danial Kothawala 8-6. In the under-8 singles semi-finals, Laraib Ahmed Shamsi overpowered Eshal 10-7, 10-3 and Nael Mirza won against Hadi Mehmood 10-4, 10-3.
In the second round of 35 plus singles, Aftab Hussain hammered Mustafa 8-3. In men’s soft tennis singles semi-finals, Eibad Sarwar pipped Mohammad Ali 10-8 while Robin Das defeated Noor-e-Mustafa 5-3.
