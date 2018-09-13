Pakistan to feature in Over-50s Veterans World Cup in Sydney

KARACHI: Pakistan will participate in the inaugural Over-50s Veterans World Cup to be held in Sydney from November 21 to December 5.

Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), said that eight countries are participating in the event. Apart from Pakistan and hosts Australia, the teams that will be competing are New Zealand, England, South Africa, Sir Lanka, Canada and Wales.

Each team will play seven matches. The top four teams will play the semi-finals.Squad: Ijaz Ahmed (captain), Ghulam Ali (vice captain), Shahid Anwar, Ghaffar Kazmi, Dastgir Butt, Babar Altaf Butt, Malik Amir Tauseef, Javed Hafeez, Imtiaz Tarar, Jaffar Qureshi, Asim Jah, Sagheer Abbas, Asif Hayat, Sajid Ali, Mazhar Hussain, Zafar Ali. Officials: Ashiq Hussain Qureshi (Manager), Kabir Khan (Coach).