Thu September 13, 2018
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

REUTERS
September 13, 2018

Record world champion Vogel ready for new life after crash

BERLIN: World and Olympic champion Kristina Vogel, who was paralysed following a training crash in June, said on Wednesday she was ready to tackle her new life but has had no contact with the Dutch rider involved in the collision.

In a news conference at the Berlin hospital where she has been treated, Vogel, a record 11-time world champion, said she had accepted the fact that she would not walk again moments after the accident at the Cottbus Sport Centre Velodrome.

“I said ‘breathe, breathe, breathe’ and then I checked,” she said of the collision in which part-time police officer Vogel suffered serious spinal and chest injuries.“Then I saw where I lay, how I was. When my shoes were off I knew that this was it with the walking. I realised quickly I would not walk again.”

She underwent back and chest surgery and earlier this month announced she had been paralysed.Vogel said neither the cyclist who had crashed with her, nor the Dutch cycling federation had been in touch with her.

“I have had no contact with the rider,” a smiling Vogel, sitting next to her doctors, said.“Neither the Dutch federation nor the rider have been in contact.”

Vogel added she was looking forward to an independent life and to find a role in her sport.“Tears will not help. It is what it is,” she said.“I am ready to take on this challenge and make the best of it. I want to get back into life, not depend on a lot of help.

“I must use this strength I had in competitions for my life. Asking ‘why me’ does not bring you any further.”The 27-year-old had previously suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a minibus in 2009 while riding near her home.However, she battled back to win Olympic gold in the track cycling team sprint at the London Games in 2012.

