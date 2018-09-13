Thu September 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Usman secures seventh spot in skeet category in Asia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising shooter Usman Chand became Asia’s number seven, while five other shooters of the country broke into the top-50 Asian rankings in different categories.

According to the rankings released by Asian Shooting Federation (ASF) for the month of September, Usman stands seventh in skeet category.

Usman achieved his personal best score of 122 points (total 143 points) in skeet event in Asian Games. In the finals he missed the bronze medal with a slight difference of 10 points when he scored 21 points to claim the fifth position.

In trap category, Farrukh Nadeem and Aamer Iqbal for the first time achieved any ranking positions. Farrukh is ranked 15th and Aamer 21st.

Khalil Akhtar achieved the 19th ranking in Asia in 25-metre rapid fire pistol category. In the same category, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir rose from 36th to 13th. Bashir achieved his personal best score in the ongoing 52nd ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea.

In 50-metre rifle 3-position men category, Ghufran Adil stands 24th in Asia. He also achieved the 67th ranking in 10-metre air rifle category.

Zeeshan-ul-Farid got the 78th position in 10m air rifle category. In women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position, Nadira Raees achieved the 56th rank. She also achieved the 93rd ranking position in 10 meter air rifle.

Minhal Sohail is ranked 102. Aqsa Ghufran fell from 129 to 140 in the 10-metre air rifle category. Pakistani shooters performed well in the Asian Games which helped them achieve ranking positions in Asia for the first time.

Currently, a group of 10 shooters is participating in the 52nd ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea. It is expected their performance in this world cup would further help them better their rankings in Asia next month.

