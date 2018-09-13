Fielding coach Grant Bradburn joins Pakistan in UAE

LAHORE: Pakistan’s new fielding coach Grant Bradburn joined the team in Dubai on Wednesday. Pakistan are in the UAE for the Asia Cup with the team’s first match against Hong Kong on September 16 and against India on September 19.

Bradburn has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on a full-time basis for three years.Bradburn had been serving as the head coach of Scotland.

It was under his coaching that Scotland defeated England in an ODI in June this year.During his four years as head coach, Scotland achieved their most successful run in history. They won their first-ever game in an ICC global event, against Hong Kong in 2016, and they won their first ever one-day international against a Test nation when they beat Zimbabwe last June. Bradburn, who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand from 1990 to 2001, replaces Australia’s Steve Rixon.