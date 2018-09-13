Kohli confident India can compete with Australia

LONDON: Virat Kohli is optimistic that India can compete in challenging conditions in Australia despite a crushing 4-1 defeat to England that compounded a disappointing away record in Tests.

Despite the comprehensive nature of the series defeat, Kohli took positives from the tour as he looked forward to Australia.“What matters to me is the kind of attitude you play cricket with,” the Indian captain said. “We said at the end of the fourth game that we won’t throw in the towel and we didn’t.”

Kohli said India had created pressure at various times in England but had not capitalised on key moments.For all India are the world’s top-ranked side, they have now won just one of their past nine series outside Asia.

When asked if he was confident about the four-match Test series against Australia, which starts in December, Kohli talked of the strides the team has made.“The progress has been there... we need to recognise when the situation is in our favour and how to solidify that situation even further, and make sure that the opposition cannot get back in to the game,” he said.“More often than not (against England), we have given the advantage to the opposition rather than them brilliantly turning around a situation.”