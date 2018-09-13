Indian bishop to be questioned for alleged rape of nun

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Wednesday summoned for questioning a bishop accused by a nun of raping her multiple times, following days of protests by other nuns and supporters.

Bishop Franco Mullackal, who has rejected the accusations, has been called for questioning in the southern state of Kerala on September 19, the Press Trust of India reported. The nun first accused Mullackal in late June of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016, but police until now have stopped short of formally questioning him.

But pressure has been building on the authorities to investigate the claims. Over recent days five nuns -- in a rare show of dissent within the Indian Church -- and dozens of supporters have been protesting in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram. With media interest growing as well, the alleged victim has also approached the Vatican representative in India to press her case.