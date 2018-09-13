Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

World

REUTERS
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former Iran VP sentenced for threatening national security

GENEVA: A Iranian former vice president was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on Wednesday for threatening national security and other charges, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Esfandiar Rahim Mashaie was sentenced to five years for threatening national security, one year for spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic and six months for insulting judiciary officials, according to Tasnim.

Rahim Mashaie has long been a lightning rod for criticism from Iran’s hardliners, in part because of a 2008 comment that the Islamic Republic is friendly with the people of its sworn foe Israel.

When Mahmoud Ahmadinejad appointed Rahim Mashaie as his vice president in 2009, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, objected.

Ahmadinejad then appointed Rahim Mashaie, whose daughter is married to Ahmadinejad’s son, as chief of staff. A top press aide to Ahmadinejad, Ali Akbar Javanfekr, also received a sentence of four years for threatening national security as part of the same case, Tasnim reported.

Tasnim did not provide any further details on the cases involving the aides to Ahmadinejad, who was president from 2005 until 2013, or when the offences they were convicted of occurred.

Rahim Mashaie was arrested in March and Javanfekr in August, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported Rahim Mashaei faces further charges, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the head of the justice department in Tehran province said Wednesday, according to Tasnim, without giving further details.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari