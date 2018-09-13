Adopt a tree

To keep the enthusiasm of the tree plantation campaign going at full speed, we need to think about the ways that can be adopted to tend to the trees. For the first two years, trees need care. In this regard, the Pakistani people need to vow to look after at least a single tree.

What can be done is that every person should adopt a newly-planted tree and take full responsibility for it. These steps should be taken to achieve the desired results from the much-celebrated campaign.

Asad A Khan

London