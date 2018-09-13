Burnt alive

We are constantly torn between killing ourselves and killing people around us. We have, unfortunately, become an insensitive nation that doesn’t show sympathy for the oppressed. Sometimes, I wonder whether we should call ourselves humans when we have crossed all limits of barbarity on earth. It was shocking to hear about the transgender person who was burnt alive in Sahiwal.

According to the reports, some men tried to sexually harass her. When she resisted, she was publicly burnt alive. But the tragic news didn’t catch the attention of the people who are champions of human rights. Why are people who are transgender treated in this way? Why can’t we speak up for their rights?

Nasir Soomro

Karachi