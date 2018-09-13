PR to launch two new trains

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways is going to start two new trains named Mianwali Rail Car and Rawalpindi Express.

According to a press release, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate both the trains on 14 Sep. Mianwli Rail Car’s coaches have been upgraded and the train will be consisting of nine coaches, which have been prepared in record time. One coach cost was Rs8.5million.