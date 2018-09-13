Drugs smuggling case adjourned

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a heroin smuggling case against a Czech model who was arrested at Lahore airport while allegedly trying to smuggle 9 kilogram heroin.

The court adjourned the hearing by September 18 as the complainant of the case, a Customs inspector, couldn’t appear before the court due to his illness.

According to details, 21-year-old Tereza Hluskova, a Czech model, was attempting to smuggle heroin from Lahore to aboard but was intercepted by Customs officials. During inspection, it was revealed that she was carrying 9 kilogram heroin with her. Later, an alleged facilitator of the women was also arrested who was identified as Tariq. According the facilitator, Tereza was sent to Pakistan by his brother’s friend and it wasn’t her first visit. The model, in her statement, said that she was in Pakistan for modeling purposes and did not know who put heroin in her luggage.