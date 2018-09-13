JI opposes plan to increase gas price

LAHORE: JI secretary-general Liaquat Baloch has called upon the government to control gas theft to the tune of Rs 50 billion per annum besides line losses amounting to Rs 35 billion instead of burdening the consumers with raise in gas prices.

Talking to the media in the city on Wednesday, he said the Economic Coordination Committee had delayed the increase in the gas prices and passed the ball into the Prime Minister’s court.

He said the gas companies were badly suffering from corruption and technical and administrative mismanagement. He said instead of overcoming their mismanagement and incompetence, the gas companies were increasing gas prices.

The JI leader said there was no reason for criticising the PTI government during its first one hundred days. However, he said, the style of Imran Khan’s governance and the statements of the ministers were giving a cause for criticism.