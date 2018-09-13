Punjab minister stresses improvement in land record office

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammed Anwer has said vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to make positive changes in every institution for the ease of public.

He said he had recently visited Pindi Ghaip and Fateh Jhang’s Land Records Centre and people made numerous complaints. Anwer said this in a meeting with Land Record DG M Aslam Rao in new minister block’s office today.

The DG apprised the minister that they were working on eradication of tout system and talks were continued regarding online system with NADRA and BOP. Apart from this, there is also dialogue going on with the State Bank and the National Bank for online mortgage system and it will be signed in October. Aslam also briefed the minister about security cameras installed at every centre for better monitoring and AC of every tehsil was bounded to visit regularly related centres. He said record centres face shortage of staff and most of the staff was working on contract basis.

The minister said provision of all the basic facilities in public welfare organisations was the agenda of PTI.