PIA shifts to new IT operations system

Lahore: PIA, in a major development, has shifted to a leading Turkish IT solutions company, HITIT. The new system is in operation from September 12, 2018.

PIA reservations, inventory control, ticketing and check-in procedures, flight operations, scheduling, revenue management and accounting, etc. will now use HITIT IT Solutions.

PIA Chairman Muhammad Saqib Aziz has said that the new IT solutions partner would definitely bring about more modernisation and convenience to the PIA customers. He said every possible effort had been made to make the transformation glitch free.

He has instructed the PIA teams to remain available round the clock for smooth and swift transfer in all relevant areas of the airline. He commended the IT and commercial departments for their untiring efforts to make the transformation possible. The transformation from the previous module was done in the shortest time period, and training sessions were held with PIA officials and its partner travel agencies.

With the new IT solution, PIA and its travel partners will be able to work more efficiently. The new IT solution is not only cost-effective but offers additional value which will greatly help PIA in its business activity.