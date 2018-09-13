Mini dams to be built in South Punjab, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that mini dams would be constructed in southern Punjab for preventing floods and hill torrents.

Planning for preventive measures for coping with the situation in case of natural disasters is necessary, he said while talking to National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Chief Executive Officer of Lt-Gen. (r) Nadeem Ahmed. Sardar Usman lauded the role of NDRMF in emergencies. He said that Punjab government would fully cooperate with NDRMF in case of floods and other natural calamities.

He said that files were timely disposed of in Chief Minister’s Office. “We are here to work and will do our duties efficiently,” he added.

Nadeem Ahmed congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on holding the portfolio of chief minister and said that NDRMF was working in 50 districts, including southern Punjab. He said that NDRMF would also cooperate with the Punjab government in dealing situations in case of natural calamities. Timely initiatives help deal with any emergency situation, he added.