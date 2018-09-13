Donation for dams’ fund

LAHORE: The Management of National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Limited (NESPAK) has announced that all of its employees would donate one-day salary in dams’ fund.

For this purpose, one-day’s basic salary of all of the employees (regular & contract) will be donated in the fund from the salary of September. NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood also reiterated his commitment to assist the government and offered NESPAK’s engineering consultancy services for the dam projects.