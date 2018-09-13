Thu September 13, 2018
National

September 13, 2018

Islamabad Police conduct flag march

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Wednesday conducted flag march aimed at maintaining peace and tranquillity in the city during Muhram-ul-Haram.

The flag march was conducted under the supervision of SP (Industrial Area) Hassam bin Iqbal and was participated by all SDPOs and SHOs of Industrial Zone, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandos, Rescue 15 police and police patrolling officials.

Flag march started from Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through Dhokri Chowk, Rawal Dam Chowk, Shehzad Town, Tramri Chowk Lehtrar Road, Khana Bridge, Koral Chowk, PWD Housing Society, Kak Bridge to Kahuta Road, Imam Bargah Haideri in Sihala, Imam Bargah Niazian, Epxressway, Sain Boota shrine, Faizabad, I-8 Markaz, Imambargah Jafferia I-10 Markaz, ImamBargah Moosa Kazim, Imambargah Baltastania Police Line Headquarters, Kashmir Highway, Jhugi Syedan, Imam Bargah Qadeemi to Imam Bargah Bait ul Hussain and Aabpara Chowk.

SSP (Operations) Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has said that Islamabad police have ensured comprehensive security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.

SSP Islamabad further said that purpose of this flag march was to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies during Muhram-ul-Haram to counter any challenge and maintain peace in the city.

He also directed all the SDPOs and the SHOs to make effective security arrangements in that regard in their respective areas. He added that Islamabad Police would maintain a close liaison with peace committees and organisers of Muharram Majalis and processions. He also directed for combing and search operation in Afghan as well as other slum areas and to maintain high vigilance at entry and exit points of the city.

