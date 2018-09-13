Thu September 13, 2018
AFP
September 13, 2018

Wapda receives pre-qualification bids for construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam

MIRPUR: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has received pre-qualification bids from as many as five joint ventures of foreign and local firms through international competitive bidding for construction of main dam and appurtenant structures of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project.

“The pre-qualification bids would be evaluated in accordance with the bid documents and the relevant procurement rules of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC),” a spokesman of Wapda said Wednesday.

Diamer Bhasha Dam is a multipurpose project aiming at water storage, flood mitigation and power generation. The project will be constructed across River Indus about 40-kilometer downstream of Chillas town.

The 272-meter high Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) Dam will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF). The project will generate 4,500 megawatt of electricity with annual energy generation of more than 18 billion units of low-cost and environment friendly electricity.

With construction of Diamer Basha Dam Project, the life of Tarbela Dam will enhance to another 35 years. It will also have a positive impact on the annual energy generation of the projects in the downstream areas, the spokesman said.

It is estimated that the annual energy generation of the existing hydel power stations including Tarbela, Ghazi Barotha, Jinnah and Chashma will increase by about 2.5 billion per annum, while annual energy generation of the future hydropower projects including Dasu, Pattan and Thakot will also surge by another 7.5 billion units, he added.

