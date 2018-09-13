Afghan suicide attack toll soars to 68

JALALABAD: The death toll from a suicide attack on Afghan protesters soared to 68, officials said on Wednesday, as violence flares across the country.

The bombing on Tuesday in the eastern province of Nangarhar was the latest in a wave of deadly insurgent attacks which has claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians and security forces across Afghanistan.

The blast wounded another 165 people, provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said. There has been no claim of responsibility for the massacre, but the Islamic State group, which has carried out most of the recent suicide bombings in Afghanistan, is active in the province.

The Nangarhar health department confirmed the toll. Scores of demonstrators had blocked the highway between the provincial capital of Jalalabad and a major Pakistan border crossing in protest over the appointment of a local police chief when the suicide bomber blew himself up.

The dead and wounded were rushed to several hospitals in the back of pickup trucks and ambulances, overwhelming doctors and nurses as they struggled to cope

with the huge number of casualties.

Zar Khan, one of the injured, said he saw a young man get out of a car and run towards the protesters shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest).

"Then the explosion happened and I found myself surrounded by blood and flesh," Khan said from his hospital bed. It was the deadliest attack since an ambulance packed with explosives detonated in a crowded street in the heart of Kabul in January, killing more than 100 people, mostly civilians.

That bombing was claimed by the Taliban. The intensified fighting has also fuelled speculation over whether Afghanistan´s long-delayed parliamentary elections will go ahead on October 20.

The country´s stretched security forces will be tasked with protecting thousands of polling stations around the country at a time when they are already struggling to beat back insurgents. Delivering ballot papers and monitoring the vote, which is seen as a test run for next year´s

presidential election, will be challenging, officials have warned.