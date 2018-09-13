Nine held for throwing stones at houses

MINGORA: The police on Wednesday arrested nine persons for allegedly throwing stones and knocking doors at Matta tehsil in Swat district, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Khwazakhela, Badshah Hazrat said acting on a tip-off the police raided a guestroom and arrested nine persons. The police also seized four pistols, firecrackers and 15 gram of hashish. The official said the police registered the case against the accused. Meanwhile, all the nine accused secured bail from a local court.