ATH launches cleanliness, tree plantation, good behaviour campaign

ABBOTTABAD: The Medical Teaching Institution Ayub Teaching Hospital launched Cleanliness, Tree Plantation and Positive Attitude and Behaviour campaign. Member of Board of Governors Ayaz Khan Jadoon initiated the campaign by cutting the ribbon at the inauguration ceremony held in the hospital. He was accompanied by Medical Director Dr Raza Muhammad Khan, Hospital Director Dr Khiyal Afridi and Nursing Director Brig Qamar Sultana. A number of doctors, nurses, paramedical and administrative staff was present on the occasion.