Pakistanis on death row in Iran

Ministries given last chance to reply

Ag APP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday directed federal ministries — Foreign Affairs, Interior and Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development — for filing reply to a petition about Pakistani citizens on death row in Iranian jails.

During the proceedings, the court took serious note of non-filing of reply by the respondents despite passage of a period of five months.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition, filed by Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), seeking details of Pakistanis imprisoned in Iran and the actions taken by the government in order to get their death sentences reviewed under recently amended Iranian drug laws.