Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab CM approves 10 more ministers for his cabinet

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved one more minister for the provincial cabinet to increase the number of new ministers to 10, it emerged Tuesday.

The cabinet will also include four advisers and five special assistants.

On Friday, Chief Minister Buzdar had approved the induction of nine new ministers.

After the 10 new ministers are inducted in the Punjab cabinet, the total number of ministers in the province will go up to 33.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar will administer the oath to the new members of the cabinet in a ceremony that will be held on Wednesday.

Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Meher Muhammad Aslam, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ashifa Riaz, Shoukat Ali Laleka, Zawar Hussain Warraich and Ijaz Masih are likely to be appointed provincial ministers.

Abdul Haye Dasti, Faisal Hayat and Muhammad Hanif will be appointed advisers, sources informed Geo News.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Salman, Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Umer Farooq, Ameer Muhammad Khan and Khurram Khan Leghari are likely to be made special assistants, the sources said. A 23-member Punjab cabinet was sworn-in on August 27.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children