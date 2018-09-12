Completion of CPEC govt’s top priority: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said a detailed meeting regarding China-Pak Economic Corridor was held under his chairmanship in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The Speaker National Assembly said that friendship between Pakistan and China will prove hallmark to enhance the development and progress of the region. He said that early completion of the project is the top priority of both the countries.

He said during the recent visit of the Foreign Minister of China a detailed discussion had been made for its early completion and interest of the project for both the counties was also discussed.

He said that relations between China and Pakistan were invincible and commitment of the government to complete CPEC was in top national priorities.

Meanwhile Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar said that Pakistan and China were close friends from decades.

He further said that Industrial Zones will be established in the country and electricity will be supplied to whole country including Balochistan.