53,000 posts lying vacant in DISCOs

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to strictly follow the provincial quotas and required qualification for recruitment in all power Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

After complaints of law makers regarding the DISCOs not following the provincial quota in recruitments, the committee that met here with Senator Fida Muhammad in the chair on Tuesday asked the ministry that prescribed quota should be observed for all scales and all types of jobs in the DISCOs.

Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali while briefing the committee said that there are 53,000 vacant posts in all DISCOs. However, he also said that corruption and malpractices in energy sector must also be eradicated. These companies have also to improve their efficiencies and also improve their reporting systems.

The Committee was given detailed briefing on repair and maintenance of transformers by all DISCOs from government workshops and private sector. The Committee sought details as to why private sector was approached despite the presence of Transformer Reclamation Workshops of Wapda. It was told that the capacity of the Wapda workshops sometimes cannot accommodate the huge members of damaged transformers especially in the summer season and private sector is approached only when the number exceeds that capacity.

Secretary Power assured the Committee members that all PPRA rules are followed when involving private companies and transparency is ensured by thorough inspection and third party monitoring. The Committee defined the matter of composition, selection criteria, scope of responsibilities and effectiveness of BOG of DISCOs so as to study the working paper in detail. The Committee was also given details about the Pehur Hydropower Project and Malakend-III Hydropower project. CEO of K-Electric said that the lines tripping has come down by 63pc and out of total 1,760 feeders, 1,260 are load shedding free. In two years, out of 25,000 transformers, five thousand have been equipped with aerial bundle cables (ABC).

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Fida Muhammad here on Tuesday and was attended among others by Senators Mushahidullah Khan, Muhammad Akram, Molve Faiz Muhammad, Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Moula Bux Chandio, Ahmed Khan, Secretary Power, Joint Secretary Power, CEOs of Discos and other officials.