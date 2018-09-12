Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

The scope and limits of ‘change’

NFC award and budget deficits

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

September 12, 2018

3 held, ice recovered in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The security forces conducted a raid on a den near the Landikotal Degree Collage, arrested three persons and recovered ‘Ice’ drug from them, officials said on Tuesday.

Tehsildar Landikotal Shamsul Islam said that they had received an information and constituted a raiding party.

He said the team conducted the raid on the Hujra (male guest house) in Sheikhmalkhel.

Three persons identified as Zakir, Habibur Rehman and drugs dealer Attaullah were arrested on the spot and ice drug packs were recovered from their possessions, he added.

Shamsul Islam said they had arrested several drug addicts and dealers in the past one week.

Wheelchairs distributed: Al-khidmat Foundation distributed wheelchairs among 16 disabled persons in Landikotal.

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

