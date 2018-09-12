3 held, ice recovered in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The security forces conducted a raid on a den near the Landikotal Degree Collage, arrested three persons and recovered ‘Ice’ drug from them, officials said on Tuesday.

Tehsildar Landikotal Shamsul Islam said that they had received an information and constituted a raiding party.

He said the team conducted the raid on the Hujra (male guest house) in Sheikhmalkhel.

Three persons identified as Zakir, Habibur Rehman and drugs dealer Attaullah were arrested on the spot and ice drug packs were recovered from their possessions, he added.

Shamsul Islam said they had arrested several drug addicts and dealers in the past one week.

Wheelchairs distributed: Al-khidmat Foundation distributed wheelchairs among 16 disabled persons in Landikotal.