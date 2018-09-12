Matric supplementary exam today

Print Story
PESHAWAR: Unlike the public holiday being observed in the province today (Wednesday) in connection with first Muharram, the already schedule papers by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar, for matriculation supplementary examination would be held as per routine.
