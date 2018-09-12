Action sought over non-payment

PESHAWAR: The office-bearer of an organisation on Tuesday accused the owner of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) of not paying Rs21.5 million to a contractor and asked the authorities concerned to take appropriate action in this regard.

Chairman of the Khidmat-i-Khalq Tanzeem Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Yousaf Ali Khan said that the Chairman of Kurram Welfare Organisation Shah Jehan had collected funds from foreign countries for reconstruction of 436 houses in erstwhile Kurram Agency, which were washed away by floods in 2010. He said that Shah Jehan had awarded the Rs50 million contract of reconstruction of the aforementioned houses to a contractor Bahadur Khan.

Flanked by Bahadur Khan, Yousaf Ali said that the contractor had constructed the houses but Shah Jehan had only paid Rs28.5 million to the contractor and did not pay the remaining amount despite the lapse of six long years. He alleged that Shah Jehan was not ready to settle the matter and pay the remaining amount.