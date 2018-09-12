Mansehra district govt facing financial crunch

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led district government has been facing financial crunch because of the delay in approval of ongoing financial year’s budget.

“Because of the delay in approval of the budget, our development schemes are withheld and devolved departments are suffering adversely as their operational charges couldn’t be released as yet,” Sardar Said Ghulam, the district nazim, told reporters on Tuesday. The district council had sanctioned a tax-free budget of Rs9.21 billion after 49 members of 54 attended sessions voted for it last month. The nazim said the budget had been approved but the assistant director had been creating hurdles in its way making it controversial to support Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led opposition in the council.