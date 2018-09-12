KP politicians express sorrow over Kulsoom’s death

PESHAWAR: Politicians here on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In a statement, Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan expressed condolence with the family of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the death of his wife.

He said that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was a brave woman and a role model for Pakistani women.

In another statement, ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the role of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz would always be remembered.

He said Kulsoom Nawaz led the party when her husband was exiled.

Mian Iftikhar said Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to attend the funeral of his father and expressed the hope that the government would not repeat the mistake of previous government.

Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao also expressed sorrow over the death of Begum Kulsoom and lauded her role for the restoration of democracy.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman also expressed grief over the death of Kulsoom Nawaz.

All Pakistan Muslim League Lawyers’ Wing President Justice (r) Azam Khan condoled the sad demise of the former first lady.

In a statement, he extended sympathy with members of Sharif family, which, he said, was passing through difficult situation.

He said Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif were behind bars while her two sons were declared absconders.

The party and nation, he said, would remember her forever. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Chairman Pakhtun Think-Tank also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Kulsoom Nawaz.

He prayed that her soul may rest in eternal peace and give the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss. He said that she was a noble lady and a leader in her own right.

Akhtar Ali Shah said that she was always admired for her struggle against the dictatorial rule.