Smuggling bid foiled

NOWSHERA: The police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing 60 kilograms of opium and 25 kgs of hashish and arresting the drug-traffickers.
Official sources said that the police party, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police-Akora Khattak Fazil Khan, barricaded road in Khairabad area and recovered 60 kgs opium and 25 kgs hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. A pistol was also recovered from the vehicle.
