Wed September 12, 2018
REUTERS
September 12, 2018

32 killed in suicide attack on Afghan protest near Jalalabad

KABUL: A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 32 people and wounded more than 120 others at a demonstration on Tuesday on the highway between the eastern city of Jalalabad and the main border crossing into neighbouring Pakistan, officials said.

Officials and elders said Tuesday´s attack targeted a gathering to protest against a police commander, adding that hundreds of people were present when the blast happened.

The blast dispersed the crowd, but more people gathered after the explosion to continue the protest. The details of the complaint against the police chief were not immediately clear.

The blast, less than a week after a suicide attack killed more than 20 people in the capital, Kabul, came as violence has flared across the nation, with heavy fighting in northern provinces.

Officials have warned violence is likely to intensify ahead of parliamentary elections next month and a presidential election in April.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday´s attack. The Taliban issued a statement denying involvement.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar, said 32 people were dead and 128 were wounded in the blast. Local officials said bodies and wounded men were rushed to private and government hospitals.

Another official Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council said at least 56 bodies were taken to hospital, with 43 more wounded. That higher death toll was not confirmed. Qaderi said rescue efforts were being hampered by reports of another suicide bomber in the area, making police and emergency services cautious about approaching the scene.

The escalating violence has dampened hopes of peace talks to end Afghanistan´s 17-year conflict but two Taliban officials on Tuesday told Reuters the movement was preparing for another meeting with US officials following one in July.

