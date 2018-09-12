Latest shooting along LoC: Pakistan resummons Indian diplomat to protest deathsToll rises to 33 during 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan again summoned the acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner Tuesday to condemn and lodge a strong protest against the killing of a civilian, the second in a week and raising the toll this year to 33.

The latest incident occurred on September 10, when Guftar Hussain was martyred along the Line of Control (LoC) due to unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Khanjar Sector.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, the Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned unprovoked firing that resulted in the martyrdom of an innocent civilian.

The Indian forces have carried out over 2050 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 33 innocent civilians, and injuries to 122 others this year.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations has been witnessed since 2017 when the Indian forces committed over 1970 ceasefire violations, the Foreign Office said.

"The deliberate targeting of civilian population areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate all such incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He also urged India to permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.