Dignitaries saddened by former first lady’s death

By News desk

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The country’s top leadership, leaders of political parties and people from different walks of life expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of three-time first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who breathed her last in London on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, PMLN-N has cancelled all political activities till the burial of Kulsoom in Lahore on Friday.

The political leadership paid rich tributes to Begum Kulsoom who stood bravely against a dictator like Pervez Musharraf and remained the PML-N after a democratic government was over thrown on October 12, 1999.

In a message, President Arif Alvi expressed grief over her demise, prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “She was a courageous woman of great dignity and confronted her disease with fortitude. My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family. He added that all facilities would be provided to the family and heirs of Kulsoom Nawaz as per the law, as he directed Pakistani High Commission in London to assist in the provision of all necessary facilities to the heirs.

“Sad to learn of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s death. She was a courageous woman of great dignity and confronted her disease with fortitude. My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family,” he tweeted.

Similarly, ISPR DG Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said, “COAS expresses his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. ‘May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace at Heaven-Amen,’ COAS.”

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani sent his condolences as well. “May the departed soul have eternal peace,” he said.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar as well as the air and naval chiefs too expressed his sorrow over the demise of Begum Kulsoom.

PML-N president and Nawaz’s younger brother Shahbaz Sharif said the party and Pakistan’s democratic process are indebted to Begum Kulsoom. “An era has come to an end,” he said. “She played an exemplary role as a mother, sister, daughter and wife,” he added.

The PML-N president continued, “She fought bravely in the most difficult times. Her death is a huge loss and I am in shock.”

Finance Minister Asad Umar and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also expressed their deep condolences.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Kulsoom Nawaz was a brave woman who fought for democracy.”

Former president Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom.

PML-N chairman Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said he was with the Sharif family in the difficult time, while ANP leader Asfandyar Wali said Begum Kulsoom fought against dictatorship. “ANP is with the Sharif family in their difficult time.”

PML-Q chief Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal too expressed their grief over her demise.

Britain’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew also offered condolences on the passing of the former first lady. “My condolences, on behalf of everyone at the British High Commission, on the passing away today of Former First Lady of Pakistan, Begum #KulsoomNawaz. My thoughts are with her family and friends,” he said in a tweet.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler offered his heartfelt condolences to Kulsoom Nawaz’s family and friends. “May her soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said, “I am deeply aggrieved over my statements that caused pain to the Sharif family.”

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman and JI head Senator Siraj-ul-Haq too expressed grief over death of Kulsoom Nawaz, extending condolences to the family.

In his reaction, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he was deeply saddened about her passing. The foreign minister tweeted the Pakistani High Commission in London had been instructed to facilitate the bereaved family in all possible ways.

Similarly, Information Minister Fawad Hussain said Begum Kulsoom was a brave woman who remained steadfast during times of hardship and tribulation.

And in Lahore, people from all walks of life started visiting the Model Town secretariat of PML-N to offer condolences over the demise of Begum Kulsoom.