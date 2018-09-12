Shabbir wins All Pakistan Bolan Open Golf

ISLAMABAD: Shabbir Iqbal won the professional category of the Serena Hotels All Pakistan Bolan Open Golf Tournament in Quetta.

Zubair Hussain captured the main net amateur category title.

Col (r) Rustam Chatha had the longest drive and Imranul Haq came nearest to the pin. In the veteran amateur’s category, Muhammad Ayub took the top prize.

In the category of army officers, first prize went to Lt Col Adil Yaqoob.

As many as 23 players competed in the senior professionals’ category, with Muhammad Akram taking top prize. In the category of junior professionals, Syed Bilal Hussain Shah was the winner.

Held as part of the Serena Hotels sports diplomacy initiatives, the 31st All Pakistan Bolan Open Golf Tournament 2018 is one of several golfing events the hotel supports.

Lt General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Corps Commander Southern Command, gave away trophies and prizes to the winners.

Rashid Uddin, General Manager Quetta Serena Hotel, narrated the salient features

of the event.