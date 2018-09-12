Lahore Blues crush Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad were bowled out for just 98 in the second innings as Lahore Blues earned 137 runs win in the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament match here at the National Ground in Islamabad Tuesday.

Earlier Lahore Blues were bowled out for 159 in the second innings, setting 235 runs winning target for Islamabad.

The hosts could only manage 98 with Hassan Abid Kiyani (25) being the top scorer.

For Lahore, Fahad Munir (3-11), Ibtishamul Haq (3-32), Hamza Tariq (2-12) and Bilal Khan (2-36) took wickets.

Scores in brief: At National Ground, Islamabad: Lahore Blues 202 all out in 74.5 overs (Fahad Munir 93; Sardar Khan 3-41, Hassan Abid Kiani 2-26, Uzair Waheed 2-37) and 159 all out in 66 overs (Fahad Munir 58, Attyab Ahmed 22; Zainul Abiden 2-29, Uzair Waheed 2-28, Sardar Khan 2-17). Islamabad 126 all out in 57 overs (M Hassan Nawaz 48, M Sarim Ashfaq 29 not out, Irfan Khan 27; Hamza Tariq 4-37, M Bilal Khan 4-47) and 98 all out in 35.4 overs (Hassan Abid Kiyani 25, Haroon Wahid 23; Fahad Munir 3-11, Ibtishamul Haq 3-32, Hamza Tariq 2-12, Bilal Khan 2-36). Result: Lahore Blues won by 137 runs.

At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Hyderabad 160 all out in 79.1 overs (Rafay Siddique 45, Tayyab Ali 28; Ahmed Khan 3-23, Amir Azmat 2-24, Muhammad Amir 2-32, Safiullah 2-42) and 92 all out in 48.2 overs (Tayyab Ali 26, Rafay Siddique 20; Muhammad Amir 5-23, Ahmed Khan 3-21, Safiullah 1-12). Peshawar 376-7 in 83 overs (Mohammad Haris 112, Mukhtar Ahmed 95 not out, Mohammad Mohsin 55, Niaz Khan 40, Mohammad Amir 22 not out; Noman Akbar 3-110, Mohammad Aizaz 2-117). Result: Peshawar won by an inning and 124 runs.