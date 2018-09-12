Hafeez helps SNGPL defeat Fata in QAT

ISLAMABAD: Controversial off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez (6-62) used every trick up his sleeves to help Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) beat FATA by an innings and 52 runs in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Abbottabad Stadium on Tuesday.

Hafeez’s bowling action during FATA’s second innings was far from satisfactory as he ran through the innings with every type of delivery he used to bowl in the past.

The videos of his bowling available with ‘The News’ suggests that Hafeez was using every method of off spin bowling available to pick wickets which he did to earn the victory for his department.

Though SNGPL was superior side throughout, allowing Hafeez use all sorts of deliveries against raw batting line up in fact put a big question mark over giving a free license to controversial bowler to bowl at domestic level.

According to the reports available with ‘The News’, FATA batsmen were seen complaining as how Hafeez was allowed to bowl with his suspect action.

FATA were bowled out for 143 after being forced to follow on. FATA managed 266 in the first innings in reply to SNGPL’s 461-8 declared.

Scores in brief: At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium: SNGPL 461-8 declared in 117 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 145, Imran Butt 111, Adnan Akmal 53, Asad Shafiq 52; Adnan Ghaus 4-113). Fata 266 all out in 102 overs (Samiullah Jr. 104 not out, Muhammad Naeem 61; Rahat Ali 5-78, Muhammad Rizwan 2-10, Asad Ali 2-66) and after follow-on 143 all out in 50 overs (Muhammad Sarwar 29 not out, Samiullah Jr. 24; Muhammad Hafeez 6-62). Result: SNGPL won by an innings & 52 runs.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: NBP 273 all out in 104.2 overs (Ali Asad 103, Rameez Raja 31, Danish Aziz 28; Muhammad Irfan 5-80, Babar Rehman 2-66) and 48-0 in 11 overs (Rameez Raja 26 not out, Ali Asad 20 not out). Lahore Whites 68 all out in 53.2 overs (Bilal Asif 4-16, Attaullah 3-2, Muhammad Asghar 2-12). Result: Match drawn.

At National Stadium, Karachi: Karachi Whites 338 all out in 92.2 overs (Muhammad Hasan 125, Khurram Manzoor 108; Kashif Bhatti 3-78, Ahmed Jamal 2-95, Ziaul Haq 2-49) and 230-6 in 75 overs (Muhammad Hasan 100 not out, Hassaan Khan 36 not out; Ahmed Jamal 4-66, Sohail Khan 2-61). SSGCL 531-9 declared in 176 overs (Fawad Alam 141 not out, Awais Zia 108, Muzammil Nizam 103; Waleed Ahmed 6-155, Hassan Khan 2-104). Result: Match drawn.

At Multan Cricket Stadium: Multan 290 all out in 128 overs (Imran Rafiq 65, Usman Liaqat 43, Ahmer Ishfaq 38; Waqas Maqsood 3-39, Waqar Malik 3-46) and 167 all out in 42.2 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 26, Saifur Rehman 26; Khalid Usman 5-37, Mansoor Amjad 2-26). Wapda 288 all out in 79.4 overs (Adnan Raees 91, Salman Butt 68; Muhammad Ali Khan 3-26, Sajjad Hussain 2-88, Muhammad Irfan 2-50, Asif Fawad 2-80) and 175-3 in 43.5 overs (Ali Shan 96 not out, Salman Butt 49). Result: Wapda won by 7 wickets.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: PTV 261 all out in 70.2 overs (Muhammad Waqas 101, Muhammad Yasin 54, Saud Shakeel 52; Aizaz Cheema 6-57) and 252-4 declared in 59 overs (Umair Khan 89, Saud Shakeel 78; Zafar Gohar 2-43). Lahore Blues 204 all out in 68.4 overs (Zafar Gohar 76, Saad Nasim 36; Tabish Khan 8-41) and 264 all out in 80.1 overs (Irfan Haider 66 not out, Rizwan Hussain 55, Saad Nasim 40; Raza Hasan 4-63, Ali Khan 2-18). Result: PTV won by 45 runs.