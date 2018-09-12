LUMS School of Education launched

LAHORE: LUMS Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education (SOE) has been launched.

According to a press release the event hosted by Syed Babar Ali, founder and Pro-Chancellor, LUMS, was attended by his family including the grandchildren of Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali, along with Vice Chancellor LUMS, Dean SOE, students, faculty, and key stakeholders of SOE including partners, donors and prominent people from the government and the education sector.

Dr Tahir Andrabi, the inaugural Dean of SOE, highlighted the importance of Syed Babar Ali's role in establishing LUMS as a centre of excellence in the region. He shared SOE, which was formally established in 2017, aims to carry forward the LUMS vision and play a vital role in producing education leaders, policymakers, and related specialists who are strongly rooted in research thinking. Dr Andrabi elaborated that the School will also provide a collaborative platform to relevant stakeholders to help strengthen existing efforts for educational development in Pakistan. While addressing the audience the Vice-Chancellor, LUMS, Dr Arshad Ahmad, appreciated Syed Babar Ali and his family for their contribution to LUMS, for his leadership and for his generosity towards taking education a step further, for this and the next generations to come. He emphasised the pertinent role being played by SOE and assured that the Office of the Vice Chancellor is dedicated to helping the School flourish. Dr Mariam Chughtai, Associate Dean and Assistant Professor, moderated the question and answer session, where she questioned the students about how they want to make an impact in the education sector. This was followed by the curtain unveiling ceremony in which Syed Babar Ali, his wife and family members participated.