Losing Begum Kulsoom a great emotional, political loss to PML-N

LAHORE: The death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz comes as a setback to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) not just emotionally but politically as well as she could have proven to be a lynchpin for the party – a role played by her in the apt as well – at a time when its cohesion is touching a low point.

Although Begum Kulsoom belonged to one of the most celebrated families of the country (the granddaughter of wrestler Gama Pehalwan) and remained the first lady thrice, she never allowed to get it to her head and was known by everyone as the most soft-spoken and humble individual that could be imaginable.

In her private life, she was known for a charitable nature and her love for the family and later for grandchildren, especially Hassan’s children.

However, in a strong contrast to this rather nonchalant nature, she always sprung to the aid of her husband.

In 1999, the PML-N government was toppled by Musharraf coup d'état after which party president Nawaz was forced into exile in 2000.

The PML-N was offered an arrangement where Nawaz was asked to compromise in exchange for Shahbaz being assisted to become prime minister. When the proposal was offered at the famous round room of Jati Umra and the matter was argued within the family, Begum Kulsoom defended her husband and vehemently rejected the offer, terming it a ticking bomb that would disintegrate the party forever, and she succeeded.

As a result, the PML-N suffered a major exodus of leadership and a number of party bigwigs either left the PMLN to join the king’s party or went underground to avoid persecution.

Begum Kulsoom, who, before that, was known to the world as a first lady who liked to keep a low profile, rose to the occasion as a strong leader and rallied the PML-N around her at a

time when the dictatorial regime was at its unforgiving best.

Instead of being bogged down by the losses one-after-the-other, she took it upon herself to reorganise and reform the party altogether.

By holding meetings with party leaders who had lost faith, motivating and protecting them, while at the same time she restructured fresh leadership at provincial and national level. Begum Kulsoom shocked many who were unaware of the political powerhouse she was.

In 2000, she led a public rally from Lahore to Peshawar to gather public support for the PML-N.

While in Islamabad soon after leaving her residence, her car was surrounded by the police and she was detained.

In the post-Panama scenario, the PML-N has taken one hit after the other and which resulted in a similar, if not worse state of affairs for the party as it faced the post-1999 coup.

With a number of party electables leaving the party and others in a state of uncertainty, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s ailment and death took away that privilege from PML-N.

The PML-N currently appears to be struggling, as the party notables are apparently unhappy over the way it is being led in the absence of Nawaz.

Many seniors had expressed reservations and objections regarding the docile behaviour of the top tier over the way persecution and victimisation of the party and its leaders who contested elections.

If the party needed her the most, this probably was the most crucial time where she would have been the perfect and maybe the only rallying point for all factions in the party.

“She shocked everyone with her transition from a soft-spoken housewife to a full-blown assertive political force of a leader,” said Senator Mushahidullah.

The way she stood her ground when the police lifter her car in Lahore and the way she confronted the police at Dipalpur and freed PML-N workers being held hostage showed everyone what leadership qualities she had, he added.

The loss is tremendous, on a personal, emotional and political level for the party and the country as she represented true Pakistani women who are nurturing and gracious in their domestic lives but also capable of fierce leadership when the situation calls for it.

The party would have definitely benefitted from her abilities had she been in good health, he concluded.

PML-N Leader Khawaja Ahmed Hassan also expressed extreme grief over her death and paid rich tributes to the role played by her at various instances at multiple levels.